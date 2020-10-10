Brentwood Fire and Rescue Launch Virtual Fire Station Tour

The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years —to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

In coordination with Fire Prevention Week, Brentwood Fire is releasing its virtual fire station tour on the City of Brentwood YouTube channel (you can also watch it above). Division Chief and Fire Marshal Jeff Pender said, “since children and their families cannot visit fire stations in person right now due to COVID-19, we wanted to be able to bring the fire station to them. The educational video takes you behind the scenes into our fire stations to see how we live and work while on duty.”

Brentwood Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Goss encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme. “The most important step you should take before making a meal is to “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” said Chief Goss. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented,” Chief Goss added.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials. “We know cooking fires can be prevented,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice-president of outreach and advocacy. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”

Here are some safety tips to keep you from having a cooking fire:

Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you must leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.

You must be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.

Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

Have a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

Also, be sure to follow the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department on Facebook where you and your family can learn from daily Fire Prevention Week campaign posts. Firefighters will remind residents to, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” through various ways.

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org