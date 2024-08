August 27, 2024 – Due to the hot temperatures, dry weather, and no rain expected until next weekend at the earliest, Brentwood Fire & Rescue has issued a burn ban for the City of Brentwood.

The burn ban was originally issued on August 26, 2024 and remains in effect until significant rainfall is received.

Brentwood Fire & Rescue will not be issuing any open burning permits at this time.

Source: Brentwood Fire & Rescue

