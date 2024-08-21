Brentwood Fire & Rescue Earns Third International Accreditation

On Aug. 6, Brentwood Fire & Rescue earned its third consecutive international accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI).

The department, which received its first CFAI accreditation in 2014, is one of only seven internationally accredited fire departments in Tennessee, and one of more than 300 agencies worldwide.

“We hold ourselves to a higher standard at Brentwood Fire & Rescue, and this accreditation is an example of the extra effort our men and women put in to serve this community,” Brentwood Fire Chief Brian Goss said.

CFAI is dedicated to assisting the fire and emergency service agencies throughout the world in achieving excellence through self-assessment and accreditation to provide continuous quality improvement and enhancement of service deliveries to their communities. The CFAI process is voluntary and provides an agency with an improvement model to assess their service delivery and performance internally, and then works with a team of peers from other agencies to evaluate their completed self-assessment.

The accreditation process involves a complex process of agency self-assessment and appraisal, benchmarked against a set of standards and best practices via third-party verification.

“Brentwood Fire & Rescue is proud to be recognized among the most elite fire service agencies in the world,” Goss said.

