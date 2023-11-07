Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department Now Collecting Toys for Tots

Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department is now collecting new and unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots through the Graceworks Ministries Manger program through Sunday, December 10.

Donations will be accepted at drop-off box locations between 8am and 5pm at any of the following locations:

• Any Brentwood Fire & Rescue Station

• The John P. Holt Brentwood Library

• Brentwood Service Center

• Brentwood Police Department

• Brentwood City Hall

Your donations will stock the shelves for hundreds of parents experiencing poverty or crisis. These parents will select gifts for their children during the third week of December.

Your donations help provide them that cherished opportunity to “shop” for their own children and bring joy to thousands of children on Christmas morning!