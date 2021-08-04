Brentwood Fire Chief Named as State Director to the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs

By
Press Release
-
Brian Goss

Brentwood, Tenn. – Chief Brian Goss of the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department was sworn in last week as State Director representing Tennessee to the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs (SEAFC) Board of Directors. This appointment took place at the SEAFC Annual Conference in Biloxi, Mississippi. He succeeds Chief Mark Foulks of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department who was recently appointed as International Director to the IAFC representing the Southeastern Division.

The Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs is the largest Division of the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) representing more than 2,000 members in 10 states, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Since 1873, the IAFC, and its Divisions have provided a forum for fire and emergency service leaders to exchange ideas, develop professionally and uncover the latest products and services available to first responders. The mission of the SEAFC is to provide leadership to current and future career, volunteer, fire-rescue and EMS chiefs, chief fire officers, company officers and managers of emergency service organizations throughout the international community through vision, information, education, services and representation to enhance their professionalism and capabilities. As Tennessee State Director, Goss will represent more than 700 fire departments across Tennessee in a collaborative effort to achieve and expand upon this mission.

Goss has been with the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department for thirteen years and has served as fire chief for the past ten. He is the Immediate past president of the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association.

