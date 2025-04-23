Brentwood Fire Chief Goss Announces Retirement

Brentwood Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Goss recently announced he plans to retire on May 11, ending another phase of his more than 42-year fire service career. Goss spent 17 of those years in Brentwood as its assistant fire chief and, since 2011, its fire chief.

“These past 17+ years in Brentwood have been the most fulfilling of my career,” Goss said. “Together, we in the Fire & Rescue Department have built an outstanding team and achieved significant milestones – from earning international accreditation and improving our ISO rating to opening a new fire station and cultivating more credentialed officers than any other department in the state. I take great pride in the legacy we’ve created and the culture of professionalism and service we’ve established.”

Brentwood Fire and Rescue will host a retirement reception for Goss from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, in the City Hall Annex Room at 5211 Maryland Way. The community is invited to this event.

“For the last 17 years, Chief Brian Goss has made the safety of the Brentwood community his top priority,” Interim City Manager Jay Evans said. “His leadership has transformed the Fire and Rescue Department into one of the most respected fire departments in the state. He may be retiring, but Brentwood residents will benefit from his impact for years to come.”

Goss began his career in 1983 as a paid-on-call firefighter in Bangor, Michigan. In 1988, he joined the Grand Rapids Fire Department – the second-largest metropolitan fire department in Michigan – where he served for 20 years. During his tenure, Goss advanced through the ranks achieving the positions of lieutenant, captain, and battalion chief.

In 2008, he retired from Grand Rapids and joined Brentwood Fire and Rescue.

Goss earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Chemistry from Spring Arbor University, where he graduated from the pre-med program. He is also a graduate of the University of North Carolina’s Fire & Rescue Management Institute and the University of Tennessee’s Public Administrator Program.

In 2010, he earned the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC) and attained his CPC Public Information Officer designation in 2025. He currently serves as a CPC peer reviewer.

A past president of the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association (TFCA), Goss currently serves as the Tennessee State Director for the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs (SEAFC).

Brentwood Assistant Fire Chief Brian Collins will serve as interim fire chief until a permanent chief is appointed.

