Brentwood Fire and Rescue Team Helps Combat Louisiana Wildfires

The firefighters, worn out from 12-hour shifts in the brutal Louisiana sun, slept on cots in church gymnasium. Outside, more than 440 wildfires burned across 60,000 acres, causing evacuations in several small towns. Flames claimed at least 21 buildings in different parishes, and the men in that church needed rest so they could head out again to support the local Louisiana fire departments. If they slept, they might have dreamed of their families and friends, of their homes hours away in Middle Tennessee.

On Aug. 27, five days after the Louisiana fires started, a local strike team headed southwest to offer its support. That team included crew members from Brentwood Fire & Rescue, the Franklin Fire Department, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, and Fayette County. The Brentwood contingent included Deputy Chief Brian Collins, Lieutenant Paul Stine, Engineer Kyle Shank, Engineer Chris Wright, and Firefighter Paul Greve.

“While in Louisiana, their primary mission was supporting the local fire departments in Vernon and Beauregard parishes, which have been overwhelmed by the recent wildland fire activity,” Brentwood Fire Chief Brian Goss said. “They were also provided with resources from Central, Jennings, and Evangeline Fire Departments (all from Louisiana) and worked alongside crews from Texas and Oklahoma.

“The team slept in two different gyms and two different churches, with the primary base of operations being at the Brushy Creek Baptist Church, located in southwest Louisiana,” Goss continued. “Personnel worked several 12-plus hour shifts, remaining available for 24-hour operational periods.”

As the fires were brought under control, the State of Louisiana began releasing resources, and the local strike team returned home Monday, Sept. 4.

“The team from Tennessee was met with an unbelievable level of gratitude and hospitality from the local communities in which they served, and made it clear why we are known as the Volunteer State,” Goss said.