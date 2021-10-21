Brentwood is Finalist in National Communication Award for COVID-19 Public Relations Campaign

The City of Brentwood recently won an Award of Excellence at the City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA) Conference. Deanna Lambert, Brentwood’s Community Relations Director, represented the City at the 33rd annual conference held September 8-10 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Savvy Awards, held in conjunction with 3CMA’s Annual Conference, recognize outstanding local government achievements in communications, public-sector marketing, and citizen-government relationships. The award was presented to Brentwood’s Community Relations Department for a new category for 2020 that focused specifically on digital interactive communication efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic for cities up to 45,000 in population.

Each year the number of entries in 3CMA’s Savvy Awards competition increases in quality, array and scope of programs submitted. “The Savvies salute skilled and effective city, county, agency or district professionals who have creatively planned and carried out successful innovations in communications and marketing. 3CMA accommodates local government organizations of all sizes and budget classes by judging entries in several different population groups,” said Scott Lehtonen, 3CMA Executive Director. Over 800 entries in 40 categories were received and 3CMA utilized volunteer judges from across the United States to review every entry and provide constructive comments on the winning entries.

Brentwood’s entry highlighted various videos produced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Judges said, “Brentwood’s COVID PR Campaign Brentwood did a great job breaking through the noise surrounding Covid. It was impressive to see they received over 60 questions from their live sessions, while also finding new cost-effective software to aid in the discussion was innovative.” The video platform judges referenced cost the city $240 per year and allows multiple people to talk on screen while sitting in separate areas.

The entry also included one special video about a little boy celebrating his birthday during the pandemic lockdown. His grandfather in Florida called in a special birthday wish from the Brentwood Police Department. See that VIDEO here. “Involving the city police in the little boy’s special day produced a tear from this crusty government official. The police singing through speakers was hilarious! Great job to all those wonderful men and women who wear the badge. What a wonderful remembrance for the little one who will fondly remember his Covid birthday! The city presented a great mix of six videos! I applaud your efforts to mix serious and humorous to convey important information.”

Assistant City Manager Jay Evans complimented staff’s tireless work in a very busy year for government communications, saying, “the pandemic presented a unique set of challenges in 2020 that required outside-the-box solutions. There is no doubt we upped our communications game when the community needed it most.”

The City of Brentwood last won two Savvy Awards in 2019. One award was for the promotional video category for the Brentwood at 50 Years documentary that showcased the city during its 50th anniversary celebration. The other award was presented for Brentwood Celebrates 50 Years and earned the first place Savvy Award in the Special Events – One-Time Event category. The award entry included a synopsis of the yearlong celebration of Brentwood’s 50 years as a city which included the goal of the celebration, examples of social media and traditional media coverage and event attendance.

