An employee at the Brentwood Family YMCA on Concord Road has tested positive for COVID-19, the YMCA said in an e-mail statement Saturday to members.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Brentwood Family YMCA is closed.

The staff member in question last worked on March 5 and has not been in the Brentwood Y since. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Brentwood Family YMCA is closed in order to perform a professional deep cleaning of the entire building per CDC guidelines.

The individual did not work at Christ Church, but since the facility shares several staff members with Brentwood, they are closing Christ Church for deep cleaning as well. At this time, they hope to reopen both facilities on Monday for regular hours but will post any schedule changes on our web site, social media and other communications channels.

Taking Steps to Limit Group Activities

While the YMCA anticipates reopening those two locations, they will not be offering any group programming, effective Monday, March 16, at all YMCA of Middle Tennessee locations. This includes but is not limited to classes for Seniors, Group Exercise Classes and Y-Play/YAC.

“With growing evidence of community spread of the virus, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend these programs and services as an added precaution in observation of the CDC’s recommendations about safe social distancing.”

Help Us Keep One Another Healthy

While the CDC and World Health Organization report most infected individuals experience only mild symptoms and recover fully, members are encouraged to protect themselves and others through good hygiene practices:

1. Wash hands frequently, for at least 20 seconds. This will kill the virus on your hands and prevent its spread.

2. Utilize the hand sanitizer available throughout the building before and after using equipment or touching other surfaces like doorknobs, countertops, etc.

3. Use the cleaner provided to wipe down equipment before and after use. It is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for its effectiveness in killing COVID-19.

4. Use a tissue and dispose of it if you have a runny nose.

5. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

6. If you don’t feel well, please stay home.