Brentwood Fall Cleanup Dates & Proper Yard Waste Placement

The City of Brentwood and the Public Works Department continue to improve its chipper service or brush collection program. The City of Brentwood offers brush collection once a month to all homes on residential streets. This service cost the city more than $500,000 annually. “Over the years, the increasing labor and disposal costs, equipment maintenance, and worker’s potential for injury, have made us re-evaluate how we collect brush in Brentwood,” said Public Works Director Todd Hoppenstedt. The department has switched from the labor intensive woodchippers to the use of four hydraulic grapple arm trucks to remove brush more safely and efficiently.

Some residents feel they are helping Public Work employees by placing piles of wood debris between a phone pole and his mailbox. However, the two objects, located so close together, presents a challenge for truck operators to pick up the debris. “A lot of people think they are helping, but we want to use this opportunity to educate residents about our operation. The pivoting grapple needs clearance to pick up piles of brush,” said Hoppenstedt. With such large equipment being used to facilitate brush collection, the Public Works Department requests that all debris be piled neatly at least five feet away from mailboxes, electrical boxes, phone lines or other stationary objects. Public Works Operator Randy Parker said, “I have pulled out telephone boxes that have been buried in the ground that stand up about two to three feet and I could not see it. As I grab the pile, I pull the entire box out of the ground and residents lose service.”

It is also requested that residents do not pile brush directly under low hanging limbs, so that the hydraulic arm can collect the pile without damaging a tree. You can find the complete schedule and program rules on our website at https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/public-works/chipper-service



With fall quickly approaching, it is important to remember that homeowners are encouraged to mulch or compost leaves. The monthly brush collection program will continue to remove leaves that are placed at the curb in brown paper bags designated for yard-waste. Placement of bulk leaves along the curb line or within designated drainage ways will create flooding issues and can cause costly damage to both private and public infrastructure.

Street Sweeping

The City of Brentwood recently purchased a street sweeper to help quickly clean up debris on city streets. Historically, Brentwood Public Works budgeted $50,000 per year to contract a vendor for street sweeping of only about 60 curb miles each month. Now, by owning a street sweeper, crews can sweep sections of all main roads and priority areas at least once per month. Additionally, crews have started sweeping all 388 miles of curbed residential streets on a quarterly basis. Street sweeping is typically geared towards cleaning curb lines, therefore street segments without curbs will not be routinely swept. The street sweeping program will not collect bulk leaves that are directed into the curb line.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

The next Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event in Williamson County will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 8 AM to 1 PM at the Williamson County Administrative Complex located at 1320 West Main Street, Franklin, TN. Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Events are sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). HHW collection events are not county-specific, so any Tennessee resident is welcome to bring items to dispose of at any TDEC-sponsored HHW collection event. You can bring items from multiple households.

For more information, visit: https://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/158/Household-Hazardous-Waste

Brentwood Fall Cleanup Dates

The City of Brentwood will hold the Fall Cleanup dates as planned for residents to drop off unwanted items. Cleanup times are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the designated dates and at designated locations.

October 23 – Granny White Park – 610 Granny White Pike

October 30 – Safety Center East – 1300 Sunset Road

November 6 – Granny White Park – 610 Granny White Pike