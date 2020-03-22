With the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus increasing daily in Tennessee and the United States, the City of Brentwood wants to make sure residents can continue to receive city services. However, at this point, the City is encouraging citizens to use online resources for a variety of needs. Options are found at www.brentwoodtn.gov by clicking on the “How Do I” tab on the homepage. City Manager Kirk Bednar said, “even if you are young or relatively healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. We have taken measures to make sure our employees at the front line for citizens are protected, but the only way we can truly do this is to limit face-to-face interactions.”

There are dozens of options citizens can achieve from home via the phone or the internet. Most services offered by the Brentwood Police Department that walk-up customers come to the Records window for can also be fulfilled online like obtaining copies of traffic crash reports, paying traffic citations, and more. Police Chief Jeff Hughes said, “we need to urge the public to opt for this online option as opposed to actually coming to City Hall in person. Even though clerks are behind glass, they are exchanging items by hand through the window which puts them and our residents more at risk for catching this virus.”

Finance Director Karen Harper agrees that many of the daily needs are available online. “Residents can do everything from pay their water and sewer bill to find information to pay your business tax. Also, if you haven’t signed up for our online billing for water and sewer, now is the perfect time.” All the instructions for how to complete this are online, but if you have questions about any of these services, you are always welcome to contact City Hall by calling 615-371-0060.

You can also report a pothole, a streetlight that is out, or sign up to receive emergency alerts online. Currently, the March 23, 2020 Board of Commissioners meeting is still scheduled to occur. However, Bednar encourages residents to attend Commission meetings virtually. “We are thankful that Brentwood invested in the option to live stream our meetings, because, currently, it is the best options for city leaders and residents to remain active in this uncertain time,” Bednar said. If this situation continues to worsen, future meeting schedules could be affected. Before the state legislature leaves for recess, they are expected to consider the potential to allow local government governing bodies to conduct their meetings electronically due to COVID 19.

Below is a list of most commonly used online services. Please double click on the links below for help Residents are also welcomed to email questions to info@brentwoodtn.gov.

Attend a Public Meeting

Watch Live or recorded videos

Emergency Alert Information

Register here

Finance Resources

Pay Business Taxes

Police Resources

Pay a Traffic Ticket

Get a Traffic Crash Report

FOIA request for Incident or other police reports



Public Works Related Issues

Pothole, streetlight out, etc.

Water and Sewer Utility Billing

Sign up for Service and Pay Bill