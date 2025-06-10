Brentwood Dismisses Ethics Complaint Against Vice Mayor Rhea Little

On Monday, the City of Brentwood voted to dismiss an ethics complaint against Vice Mayor Rhea Little, following the recommendation of an outside investigation. On March 31, Rebecca Martinez issued a complaint against Little, alleging he violated a city ordinance when he responded to an email in October 2024. In April, the Commission voted to appoint an outside ethics officer to investigate the complaint.

The city hired attorney Gail Vaughn Ashworth on May 8, and her final report was sent to the Commission. In that report, she found that Little did not violate any ordinances, and “he did not ‘use or attempt to use his position to secure any privilege or exemption for himself or others that is not authorized in this article or by the Charter, general law, or ordinance or policy of the city.’”

The report concluded with Ashworth recommending “no action be taken against Commissioner Rhea Little in this matter. The complaint investigation should be closed and the Ethics Complaint dismissed, as there was no violation of Article VI, Sec. 2-233(b).”

