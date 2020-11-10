Brentwood Dedicates Dog Park in Memory of Resident

The City of Brentwood Mayor, City Commissioners and friends held a dedication ceremony Saturday, November 7, as they renamed the Barkwood Dog Park to honor the memory of long-time resident and volunteer, Peggy Sain Howell. The dog park, located in the southwest corner of Tower Park, will now be known as Miss Peggy’s Bark Park to all who take advantage of its more than two acres of space to run and play.

Howell, an active member of the Brentwood community, earned the nickname of Brentwood’s Top Citizen through her participation in many civic opportunities like the Brentwood Citizen Fire and Police Academies. She also served on the Citizens for Brentwood Green Space board, graduated with Leadership Brentwood’s Class of 2003 and served as Country Club Estates HOA secretary/treasurer for almost 30 years. As “Miss Peggy,” she was a beloved mentor, surrogate mom and confidante to literally hundreds of Brentwood children, teenagers and college students spanning two generations.

Howell died in 2018 after a two-year battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, which is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. “Peggy was a great servant to the City and citizens of Brentwood and I’m happy to have called her a friend,” said Mayor Rhea Little.

A group of Howell’s friends known as her “Love Circle” said there was no greater dog lover in Brentwood than Peggy Howell. “From Sophie and Buford to Honey and Truman, one of her beloved basset hounds was always by her side. They were the children she never had. There is no better way to honor Peggy than to name the dog park in her memory,” the “Love Circle” all agreed.

Visitors to the park will be greeted by the newly installed sign featuring Howell’s beloved basset hound. Truman was the star of the 2013 “Where’s Truman?” campaign as part of the non-profit Citizens for Brentwood Green Space spotlight on Brentwood parks. It was the Citizens for Brentwood Green Space that recommended the dog park be renamed in Howell’s honor. “We would like to thank the Commission and staff for helping us make our dream of honoring our former board member a reality,” said Citizens for Brentwood Green Space President Gil Hutchinson.

Miss Peggy’s Bark Park consists of two separately fenced areas, one for large dogs over 25 pounds, and one for smaller dogs. Both areas offer shaded benches, water stations, and hydrants. The City of Brentwood expresses its thanks to MARS Petcare for its support over the past several years since the bark park opened in 2011. Earlier this year, the City of Brentwood was certified as a BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™. Certified cities have programs and policies that make it easier for pets and pet owners to live a happy, healthy life together. Learn more here: https://www.bettercitiesforpets.com/government-official/