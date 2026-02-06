Brentwood Contracts with Debris Removal Company to Speed Up Recovery

Brentwood has contracted with a debris removal company to assist its Public Works Department with clearing downed trees and brush throughout the city. Several city and contracted crews will work simultaneously, spread throughout the city, removing debris from residential lots. They will be out from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, until the project is done.

Residents may see trucks out collecting debris as early as this Thursday or Friday. Brentwood plans to collect these downed trees and limbs from every city street over the next six weeks, depending on weather and other issues. If someone missed the first pick-up, the city will do a second pick-up round, revisiting every city street in search of missed residential debris.

Residents need to follow these guidelines when placing their debris for pickup:

The City is now accepting debris up to 14 feet long. (Brentwood expanded this from its original eight foot requirement).

There is no limit on diameter.

Debris must be stacked within 10 feet of the curb or edge of street.

Debris must have a 5-foot horizontal clearance of any fixed object, such as a hydrant, mailbox, phone pedestal, pole, etc.

Debris cannot be stacked under the canopy of a tree, even if the pile is five feet from the base of the tree. The machine needs vertical clearance as well.

Only downed trees, limbs, and other vegetation are accepted.

Stumps will also be accepted if they are removed from the tree.

During this emergency, we will accept debris cut by a contractor as long as it is placed properly by the curb.

No other waste, construction material allowed.

Do not place debris on HOA or other property not owned by you.

Do not allow anyone to add debris to the pile in front of your home that did not originate there.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will not pick up any debris. Some residents have received false information from outside contractors about FEMA’s role. Tree limb removal is the city’s responsibility, but city leaders are hopeful that FEMA will reimburse Brentwood for most of the cost of this project.

Brentwood’s debris management efforts are tightly controlled by FEMA regulations. As such, there are NO dump locations in the city open to the public. All debris must be left at the curb to be picked up by the City, or taken to the landfill at the owner’s expense.

