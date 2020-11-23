Brentwood Considers Annexation of “Gaw Property”

The city of Brentwood is currently preparing to consider the annexation of land at the intersection of Sunset and Split Log Roads, known as the “Gaw Property,” into city limits. This annexation proposal will also ask for rezoning of the land to bring it into current city standards.

On Monday, November 23, 2020, the Brentwood Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. at Brentwood City Hall regarding the proposed Annexation and Plan of Services for land located at 9828 Split Log Road in unincorporated Williamson County. A public hearing is required by the State for a property annexed into any municipality. This hearing will not address the development plan.

The property totals 175 acres, with 41 acres of the property already within the Brentwood city limits. The property owner has requested that the remaining 134 acres of land be annexed into the City in accordance with Tennessee annexation laws.

Following the public hearing on November 23, the Board of Commissioners will delay a final vote on whether to annex the property until February 22, 2021. Consideration of the proposed zoning and preliminary development plan for the property will begin in January 2021.

“First reading of an ordinance assigning the zoning district will be conducted on January 12, 2021,” said Jeff Dobson, Brentwood Planning and Codes Director. “This process usually requires approximately six weeks to complete. Upon completion of the zoning of the property, the Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution to annex the property into the City.” Learn more here.

The portion of the property being considered for annexation is currently zoned Municipal Growth Area 1 (MGA-1) by Williamson County, which is residential zoning that allows homes to be built on the land. The developer would like it to be zoned Open Space Residential Development (OSRD), which provides flexibility by allowing one single-family home on 0.75 acres of land, as long as there is open space available for all residents in any future developments to use.

“The proposed concept plan provides a total of approximately 54 acres of permanent open space,” said Dobson. [But]…this number could change as the plan is further refined.”

Dobson also notes that the developer has provided a concept plan for the future development of the property that includes a residential subdivision consisting of 124 single-family detached structures. The plan does not propose any townhomes, apartments, or commercial areas.

Lying within Brentwood’s Urban Growth Boundary, this land was identified to be added to the city more than 10 years ago within their Municipal Growth Plan. Unlike more controversial annexations in other parts of the county, this land is already close to other housing developments, and many of the utilities and services are already existing.

“There will be no capacity impact on City utilities,” said Dobson. “Water service is already provided by the Nolensville/College Grove Utility District. Sewer will continue to be provided by Metro Nashville Water Services. And electricity comes from Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Cooperative. Provision of the utilities will not change if this property is annexed to the City…

Currently, the property is zoned to Jordan Elementary, Sunset Middle and Ravenwood High Schools.”

A traffic impact study that examines the traffic patterns in the area has been completed by the developer.

“Residents in this new development will be oriented towards Brentwood services, including parks, the library, roads, etc.” said Andrews. “Accordingly, I feel like they should contribute towards the cost of these services by paying Brentwood taxes. Annexation of the future development will avoid issues such as misunderstandings about coverage by first responders.”