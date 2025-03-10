Brentwood Commission Candidate Forum to Be Held on April 2, 2025

A Brentwood Commission Candidate Forum will take place on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 6:00 PM at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, located at 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood. Doors will open at 5:30 PM for open seating.

This forum provides an opportunity for local voters to hear directly from the candidates running for the Brentwood Commission. All candidates have been invited to participate in this event, where they will present their views on a range of issues important to the community.

The forum is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Williamson County and Bike Walk Brentwood.

This event is free and open to the public, offering a vital platform for residents to hear directlyfrom the candidates and make informed decisions ahead of the upcoming Brentwood Municipal election on May 6, 2025. Early voting begins April 16, 2025.

Event Details:

• Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

• Time: 6:00 PM (Doors open at 5:30 PM)

• Location: John P. Holt Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN,

Room A

• Co-Sponsors: League of Women Voters Williamson County & Bike Walk Brentwood

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

