Brentwood Commission Approves Major Road Project, Honors Friends of Brentwood Library

On Oct. 14, the Brentwood City Commission approved the city’s next major road improvement project – the $15.8 million widening of Ragsdale Road.

“This is for the widening of Ragsdale Road, from the three-way stop with Split Log, up to the Glenellen subdivision,” Kirk Bednar, Brentwood City Manager, said. “It’s 1.3 miles, and the widening plan is our standard widening improvement, which is three lanes with an occasional median. There will be a multi-use, 10-foot-wide trail on one side of the road and a sidewalk on the other side of the road.”

The Commission awarded the project, which has been planned within the city’s capital budget for several years, to Cleary Construction. The project is expected to take two and a half years, with the completion date set for April 28, 2027. As part of the contract, Cleary will receive a $250,000 timely completion bonus if it finishes the project by June 28, 2026.

The city will provide more information, including potential short-term road closures and traffic disruptions, in the coming months.

Friends of the Brentwood Library

During Monday’s meeting, the city issued two proclamations to the Friends of the Brentwood Library – a nonprofit 501c3 service organization dedicated to the advancement of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. The first proclamation honored the organization’s 48 years of service to Brentwood and the library by proclaiming Oct. 14, 2024, as Friends of the Brentwood Library Day.

The second proclamation highlighted the contributions the organization makes to the library by naming Oct. 20-26, 2024, as Friends of the Brentwood Library Week in the city.

“The Friends of the Brentwood Library was chartered on Oct. 14, 1976,” Tricia Allison, president of the Friends of the Brentwood Library, said. “Over the years, we have contributed approximately $1.6 million to the library. The only thing that makes this possible is a team of dedicated Friends volunteers, the generous support of our community, and the support of each and every one of you (commissioners).”

Brentwood Police

Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey introduced his department’s newest police officer – Madeline O’Dowd – during the commission meeting. Mayor Mark Gorman issued the Oath of Office to Officer O’Dowd.

“She graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy about two weeks ago, and she’s entered into our field training program,” Hickey said. “We’re especially excited to have her here. She has fit in very well already.”

A California native, O’Dowd earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Northern Arizona University, where she also double-minored in forensics and psychology. She returned to California for a forensics specialist internship with the Torrance Police Department.

“Luckily for us, she then decided she would much rather be in the great state of Tennessee,” Hickey said. “We’re lucky to have her, and I think she’s going to love it here.”

Hickey also presented a gold badge to one of the department’s “best and brightest” – Cody Woods.

“Today I get the pleasure of formally promoting Officer Cody Woods to the position of detective sergeant,” he said. “Cody has been with us for about six years. We’re still trying to find his weakness. He’s just that guy that’s exceptional at everything he does. He’s even good at golf and that frustrates me.”

Woods previously served as a lieutenant for the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information on Brentwood City Commission meetings, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/your-government.

