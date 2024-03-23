Brentwood City Manager Bednar Announces He’ll Retire in 2025

Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar announced on Monday that he plans to retire in February 2025, ending his more than 23-year career in Brentwood. Bednar has served as Brentwood City Manager since 2013, and in 2022, he was named City Manager of the Year by the Tennessee City Manager’s Association. He previously worked as Brentwood’s assistant city manager, from 2000-2013, and he has more than 34 years of experience in working with local governments.

“It has truly been a personally rewarding and meaningful career,” he said. “I am very proud to have been a small part of many accomplishments during my time in Brentwood, all of which were the result of a partnership between the community, elected officials, and city staff.”

A Native of Streator, Illinois, Bednar went to Augustana College, where earned his bachelor’s degree in 1987. Two years later, he received his master’s degree in public affairs from Indiana University. He spent six years working for the city of Fort Worth, Texas, and in 1995, he became a consultant with the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (UT-MTAS). In 2000, he was awarded the MTAS Trailblazer Award for providing a high level of support to Tennessee cities.

That same year, Bednar arrived in Brentwood as the new assistant city manager. In 2013, he was named city manager, and went on to maintain Brentwood’s tradition of conservative financial management and low property tax rate.

“This maintains the tax rate at 29 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which is the same effective property tax rate for the 33rd year in a row,” he said in a June 2023 City Commission meeting. He is currently working with city staff and the City Commission on preparation of the FY 2025 budget that will maintain that rate for next year.

During his tenure with Brentwood, Bednar has helped guide multiple projects and initiatives, including construction on a new Brentwood Police Headquarters, development of the city’s Marcella Vivrette Smith Park, the Windy Hill Park project, the city’s inclusive playground at Granny White Park, and a Next Generation 911 program.

Bednar has served in leadership and advocacy roles with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and Tennessee City Management Association (TCMA), and he currently serves as a commissioner on the Commission for Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). He has served as TCMA president and as its executive director. Last August, he was elected to the Tennessee Municipal League’s Board of Directors.

Later this year, the city will begin a national search to hire Brentwood’s next city manager.

“By announcing my retirement plans early, I hope to give the Board of Commissioners ample time to develop and carry out a very deliberate and unified process for the recruitment and selection of the next city manager,” he said.