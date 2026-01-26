Brentwood City Facilities Closed Monday

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – January 26, 2026 – All City facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26, due to inclement weather. This includes City Hall, the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, and all city parks. Monday night’s City Commission meeting is canceled.

The City’s Public Works Department, Water and Sewer Department, Police Department, and Fire and Rescue Department will continue to operate, clearing streets of ice and trees, maintaining water services, and providing protection and emergency services.

Source: City of Brentwood

