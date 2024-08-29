Brentwood City Commission Supports Local Schools, Organizations with Budget Contributions

On Monday, Aug. 26, a small crowd of educators and community servants gathered at the Brentwood City Commission Meeting for a special check presentation ceremony.

“This is one of the favorite meetings of the commission, where we distribute funds to the Williamson County schools and various community service providers,” Brentwood Mayor Mark Gorman said.

Since 1986, Brentwood taxpayers have contributed $7 million to the schools that serve Brentwood, and $2.7 million to local community service providers. The Commission allocates money each year through its annual budget to support these schools and organizations.

“We are very blessed to have a City Commission that values education the way you do,” Brentwood High School Principal Kevin Keidel said.

On Monday, Commissioners awarded educational funds as follows:

$62,400 to Brentwood High School.

$62,400 to Ravenwood High School.

$15,600 to Brentwood Middle School.

$15,600 to Sunset Middle School.

$15,600 to Woodland Middle School.

$10,400 to Jordan Elementary School.

$10,400 to Lipscomb Elementary School.

$10,400 to Scales Elementary School.

$10,400 to Crockett Elementary School.

$10,400 Edmondson Elementary School.

$10,400 to Kenrose Elementary School.

$10,400 to Sunset Elementary School.

The City also supported several recreational and social service providers working within the Brentwood city limits. On Monday evening, the City officially donated funds to these organizations:

$50,000 to the Fifty Forward Martin Center.

$13,000 to the YMCA.

$21,000 to the Brentwood Ball Club.

$18,000 to the Brentwood Blaze.

$3,250 to the Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency.

