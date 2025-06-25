Brentwood City Commission Approves Budget for 2025-26 Fiscal Year

On Monday, June 23, the Brentwood Board of Commissioners approved the city’s $121 million budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The vote came after the city hosted three public hearings in May and June, allowing the community to comment on the budget.

“The budget is balanced and fully funded without the need for a tax increase,” City Manager Jason Gage said.

For the 35th year in a row, the city will maintain the same effective tax rate, which is now 19 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. This rate – one of the lowest in the state for a full-service city – will take effect on July 1.

“We’ve been able to hold the tax rate steady because Brentwood’s tax base has grown pretty consistently,” Mayor Nelson Andrews said.

The budget includes $36 million for the city’s Capital Projects Fund for transportation, parks and recreation, general facility, and technology projects. Several of the largest projects include the $10 million widening of Ragsdale Road, the $2.6 million completion of the Windy Hill Park, and the $2 million Split Log Road project.

To view the full city budget, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/finance/annual-budget.

During Monday’s meeting, Commissioners voted to allocate the budget’s educational funds as follows:

$62,400 to Brentwood High School.

$62,400 to Ravenwood High School.

$15,600 to Brentwood Middle School.

$15,600 to Sunset Middle School.

$15,600 to Woodland Middle School.

$10,400 to Jordan Elementary School.

$10,400 to Lipscomb Elementary School.

$10,400 to Scales Elementary School.

$10,400 to Crockett Elementary School.

$10,400 Edmondson Elementary School.

$10,400 to Kenrose Elementary School.

$10,400 to Sunset Elementary School.

The Commissioners also allocated:

$50,000 to the Fifty Forward Martin Center.

$13,000 to the YMCA (Historically, the money is used for the Full Circle Program.)

$21,000 to the Brentwood Ball Club.

$18,000 to the Brentwood Blaze.

$3,250 to the Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency.

$10,000 to Williamson Inc.

Veterans Memorial Ad Hoc Committee

During Monday’s meeting, the commission also appointed six residents – Thomas Freeman, Melissa Linkinhoker, James Lundquist, Thomas Carr Jr., Jeff Gwaltney, and Lenora Kochanowski – to serve on the Veterans Memorial Ad Hoc Committee.

Vice Mayor Rhea Little was named the City Commission representative to the committee, and Ashley McAnulty will serve as the Historic Commission representative on the committee.

Once the committee begins meeting, they will solicit input from local veterans, veteran organizations and the broader community for the development of a veterans’ monument. In July, the Commission will discuss changing the name to the Veterans Monument Ad Hoc Committee so that the resulting marker will honor both living and deceased veterans.

For more information on the City of Brentwood, visit www.brentwoodtn.gov.

