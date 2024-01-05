Brentwood Citizens Fire Academy Now Accepting Applications

Brentwood, Tenn. – Have you ever wanted to ride in a fire engine with the lights flashing? What about repelling off a high training tower, or using the “jaws of life” to peel the metal roof off a car?

If you answered “yes” – and why wouldn’t you – then you need to sign up fast for the Brentwood Citizens Fire Academy, which runs from Feb. 22-April 18. This three-month program, open to Brentwood residents, takes participants behind-the-scenes of the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department, giving them a stronger understanding of what these first responders experience during an emergency. The application deadline is Feb. 1.

“The program is designed to provide a glimpse into the duties of the department,” Brentwood Fire Marshal Jeff Pender said. “We show the participants the many facets of the department and the training required for each area. Our participants can do everything from fire training, to using the ‘jaws of life,’ to touring the fire safety house. We strongly encourage them to participate directly in activities that they feel comfortable with.”

The free program meets from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays. The Academy’s spring schedule is listed below.

Feb. 22 – History, organization, recruitment, and administrative forms

Feb. 29 – Tour Fire Stations and Communications Center

March 7 – Fire Codes, Investigations, and Inspections

March 21 – Fire Operations – IC, Accountability, Strategy and Tactics

March 28 – Hazardous Materials – Basic Strategy and Tactics, Equipment

April 4 – Public Education – Home Fire Safety, FSH

April 6 – Extrication – Classroom & Hands-on

April 11 – EMS Overview – Fire Department Services and EMS Integration

April 13 – Rescue – Fire Attack, Rope Rescue, Combat Challenge

April 18 – Graduation – Ceremony and Dinner

Interested? Click this link for the 2024 Application. For information, contact Pender at jeff.pender@brentwoodtn.gov or 615-371-0170.