Brentwood Church To Host Forum On Parent-Child Relationships, Generational Impact

East Brentwood Presbyterian Church to Host Community Forum: “Generation to Generation: How Parent-Child Relationships Impact Our Lives”

East Brentwood Presbyterian Church (“EBPC”) invites you to attend its next panel-led discussion on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 from 6:30-8:00 PM at its campus located at 9000 Concord Road in Brentwood, Tennessee at the corner of Concord and Wilson Pike. The free event is hosted by EBPC’s GRACE Table spiritual healing ministry as part of its continued mission to explore the root causes of issues such as substance misuse, mental health challenges and trauma and create opportunities for restoration and healing.

“Generation to Generation: How Parent-Child Relationships Impact Our Lives” will bring together a diverse panel of mental health experts to explore topics including the connection between childhood experiences and adult issues such as substance misuse, depression and anxiety; understanding our parents’ history and its impact on their parenting abilities; and learning to break cycles in our own parenting and grandparenting ways.

“Breaking generational trauma is at the heart of ceasing a cycle of emotional, physical and behavioral challenges that are bequeathed from parent to child to grandchild and allows the opportunity for individuals to heal from these unseen wounds, form healthier bonds, and foster resilience, “ Liz Beatty, Co-Coordinator of EBPC’s Breaking the Silence Ministry.

The outstanding panel includes: Pam Dyson, MA, LPC, RPT-5, an experienced educator and Registered Play Therapist Supervisor; Lee French, LCSW, a Clinical Therapist at Switchback Counseling in Green Hills; Marianne Richmond, an artist, children’s book creator and the best selling author of “If You Were My Daughter,”; and Chris Peterson, Jungian Spiritual Director at The Pastoral Center for Healing and GRACE Table Facilitator. The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions during the evening’s program as well.

For more information, please go to EBPC’s website www.ebpctn.org or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EastBrentwoodPC or contact Liz Beatty ([email protected]).

