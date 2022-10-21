Brentwood Celebrates Better Cities For Pets™ Certification With ‘Pups and Popcorn’ Event This Saturday

The City of Brentwood is pleased to announce that it has earned City Certification through the Better Cities For Pets™ program from Mars Petcare, showcasing its commitment to creating a pet-friendly community.

More people than ever view pets as members of the family, and with more than 90 million pet-owning households in the United States, Brentwood is on the forefront of creating a vibrant community where pets are not only welcome, but thrive.

Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said, “We recognize and celebrate the four-legged residents of Brentwood and are proud to support them with features like our pet friendly parks, businesses, and leash laws to keep everyone safe.”

Brentwood has several programs to support a pet-friendly community, including a two-acre space in Tower Park dedicated to small and large dogs. Miss Peggy’s Bark Park offers shaded benches, water stations, and hydrants. There is also a nearby creek for dogs to play. In 2022, the City of Brentwood also piloted a program to allow city employees to bring dogs to work.

In celebration of the City of Brentwood’s Pet Friendly Initiative, Brentwood is partnering with the Williamson County Animal Center for “Pups and Popcorn,” a dog-friendly event at Crockett Park this Saturday, October 22 beginning at 5pm. This event will include a pet photo booth, pup Halloween costume contest, pet-friendly inspired food trucks for both people and pets, and Disney’s Lady and the Tramp movie will begin at 7pm on the lawn. Be sure to bring your chairs, blanket, and a sweater to bundle up and enjoy the fun with the pups too!

There will be prizes awarded for three different costume contests will be for small, medium, and large dogs. The pet with the best judged costume in each size category will win a prize. Thanks to Mars Petcare for supplying the contest prizes. Please help us advertise the event by sharing the Facebook event page.

Event details:

Saturday, October 22

5 pm: Pup costume contest begins, access to the pet photo booth and food trucks

Food Trucks include – Bradley’s Creamery, Grady’s Class Concessions, and Nash Dogs

7 pm: Lady and the Tramp Movie shown on 24′ inflatable screen

Requirements for event attendees:

All pets must have their vaccines up to date

Don’t bring reactive dogs, please only bring pets that are comfortable around crowds of dogs and people

Keep retractable leashes locked at 6 feet (solid leashes are preferred)

All pets must be leashed at all times

Pick up after your pets; there will be stations available

Donations will be accepted at the event for the Williamson County Animal Center. Anyone who brings a donation will be entered to win a pet-friendly prize! You can access the WCAC donation wish lists here.

The Better Cities For Pets™ city certification launched in 2019 as an extension of the Better Cities For Pets™ program, which works with government, businesses and non-profits to help communities be pet-friendly. It was created in partnership with Civic Design Center, a leader in designing public spaces, and incorporates input from government and animal welfare experts. The program also offers a pet-friendly certification for airports.

“We established the Better Cities For Pets™ certification to celebrate cities that are creating positive and welcoming environments for people and their pets, and encourage more cities to recognize the benefits of our four-legged friends,” said Jam Stewart, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Mars Petcare. “We look forward to continuing to support cities as we work toward our purpose: A Better World For Pets.”

The see a full list of Better Cities For Pets™ certification recipients and to learn more about the program, visit BetterCitiesForPets.com.