Brentwood Care Setting Earns National “Excellence in Care” Distinction from Alzheimer’s Foundation of America

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) announced that FiftyForward Adult Day Services in Brentwood, TN, has been named a national “Excellence in Care (EIC) Dementia Care Program of Distinction.” It is the first time that FiftyForward has received this distinction. Dementia care settings are eligible to achieve this national recognition after successfully undergoing an extensive evaluation of staff, procedures, and environment, ensuring best practices in dementia care. FiftyForward is the only care setting in Tennessee to currently hold this distinction.

“Earning AFA’s Excellence in Care designation means that FiftyForward has met a national standard of excellence in dementia care. Their commitment to person-centered care, building meaningful relationships, and helping individuals with dementia live with a high quality of life is impressive,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to recognize them with the Excellence in Care distinction.”

To earn this distinction, EIC sites must meet certain standards set forth by AFA focusing on the following three areas: facilitating meaningful living, promoting safety and security in the environment, and overall health and wellness of the care community being serviced. Assisted living residences, skilled nursing facilities, continuing care residential communities, adult day programs, group homes, and senior centers that provide care to individuals living with dementia are eligible to participate in AFA’s Excellence in Care Dementia Care Program of Distinction.

Georgina Dench, Director, FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services, serving Nashville and Brentwood, said, “FiftyForward has been operating social model adult day programs in the Nashville area for 52 years and has always aimed to be the premier provider of older adult programming across Middle Tennessee. We are honored to be recognized for the work we are doing and excellent care we provide to individuals with both physical and cognitive health needs.”

FiftyForward is a leading resource for adults over the age of 50, offering innovative services for older adults and their families, including educational, wellness, and virtual programming. They provide care management and adult day services for individuals with dementia, along with education and support groups for their caregivers. Their Living at Home Care Management is a free program supporting older adults who struggle with day-to-day obstacles including limited resources (social and financial), functional limitations, and isolation. All of the offerings aim to facilitate independence, choice, and self-expression for each of their members.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email