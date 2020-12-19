Brentwood Businesses Fall Victim to “Sports Media Advertising” Scam

Multiple Brentwood-based businesses are the latest to fall victim to a common scam.

The businesses were contacted by a company out of Fort Worth, Texas named Sports Media Advertising. This company has a history of cold-calling businesses in an attempt to collect advertising sponsorship for schools. What they don’t tell the business owners is that none of the money collected for the advertising goes to the school and that Williamson County Schools does not accept unsolicited ‘gifts’ of spirit wear such as sponsored t-shirts, banners, etc.

This is not the first time Sports Media Advertising has targeted Williamson County businesses. Several businesses in the Nolensville area were victimized by the same scam over the summer.

“This company is not affiliated with Williamson County Schools,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “In fact, out of town businesses typically do not sell products on behalf of our schools or school district. We encourage businesses to contact their principal if they’re approached by someone they don’t know who is asking for money to support the schools.”

The district appreciates the support it receives from the business community, and we want to make sure their donations are actually received by the school of their choice.

If you have questions about any solicitation you receive, please give your principal, the school district or local law enforcement a call. Each principal is aware of fundraisers that are being conducted on behalf of a particular school.