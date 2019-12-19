The 6th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive competition was held earlier this year in August, but now the competition is back.

“Due to the emergency need of blood over the holidays, the American Red Cross asked us to step up and help again,” said Brentwood Police Assistant Chief Tommy Walsh. “We hope the community will come out and support those in need this Friday,” Chief Walsh added.

The winter holiday season is one of the most challenging periods of the year for the Red Cross to collect enough blood and platelet donations. Busy schedules and inclement weather often mean fewer blood donations. However, the need for blood is constant. Every day, regardless of the season, hospital patients need blood or platelets for cancer treatments, lifesaving surgeries, or emergency care related to accidents or trauma.

2019 Holiday Battle of the Badges

December 20 from 11am -5pm

Brentwood Library

8109 Concord Road

The #BattleoftheBadges blood drive is a national rivalry among first responder groups to help ensure the blood supply keeps pace with demand during the holidays. In addition to helping save lives and supporting local first responders, those who donate for the Battle of the Badges will receive a long sleeve t-shirt.

You are welcome to walk in or make an appointment in advance by contacting the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and using sponsor code: brentwoodbattleofthebadges or contact Sara Smyly at ssmyly@blharbert.com or Brentwood Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Chief David Windrow at david.windrow@brentwoodtn.gov