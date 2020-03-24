Brentwood-based company Takl, an on-demand home services platform, has closed.

On their website, all information has been removed with the exception of the following message.

On behalf of everyone at Takl, we hope you and your families are safe. In these unprecedented times, it was evident that immediate steps were necessary to ensure the safety of our customers, providers, team members and community.

As of March 18th, 2020, Takl has suspended operations due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) concern, which currently poses a global health emergency. We continue to actively monitor the updates issued by the CDC, State and Federal government and will continue to do everything we can to ensure the safety and health of our partners.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your continued partnership.

Takl Management

Since all other information has been removed from their website, it’s unknown if the company will return after COVID-19 subsides.

About TAKL

TAKL, was an on-demand home services platform, that last year announced Kathie Lee Gifford as Takl’s Spokesperson as part of the company’s new national advertising campaign. The company had an on-demand app connecting self-employed providers, who have passed background checks,with both home and business users who need chores and small jobs completed. Popular chores and small jobs include lawn care, delivery & courier services, house or office cleaning, junk removal, small repairs, hourly day labor and custom jobs.