Brentwood-based American Physician Partners Shutting Down Due to Financial Challenges

Brentwood-based medical staffing company, American Physician Partners, is shutting down.

Despite its drastic growth, a company representative told Bloomberg that American Physician Partners is closing and will soon begin transitioning service due to ongoing financial challenges.

According to Nashville business Journal, American Physician Partners was the sixth-fastest-growth private business in the region just two years ago after the company’s annual revenue jumped from $249 million in 2018 to $633 million in 2021.

On Tuesday, state records showed that the company notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development of “a permanent closure on July 31, 2023.”

Approximately 180 employees will be affected its Brentwood headquarters.