The Church at Nolensville, a regional campus of Brentwood Baptist Church, will host a grand opening at its new, permanent location on Sunday, January 5. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 8:00 a.m., with two worship services to follow at 9:00 and 10:30 a.m.

Originally meeting on the Brentwood campus, The Church at Nolensville was established in 2018 after church leadership decided to begin building a regional campus in one of the fastest growing areas in Middle Tennessee. The core group of the Nolensville campus temporarily held services at the Nolensville Sports Arena from April of this year until the new building was completed.

Due to the faithfulness of generous givers and team members, the church has moved into its ten million dollar facility debt free. Built on 13 acres at 7388 Nolesville Road, The Church at Nolensville is a place of belonging and community for families in the area.

Pastor Wade Owens mentions, “Nolensville is our home. We are here to serve and here to stay. We love our town, and we want to partner together to make a difference. Come join us; you will be among friends.” Owens is currently serving as chaplain to police and fire departments in Nolensville and is excited to be part of the growing community.

About Brentwood Baptist Church

Brentwood Baptist is a community of believers in Brentwood, TN, who engage the whole person with the whole gospel of Jesus Christ anywhere, anytime, with anybody.

A decade ago, church leadership recognized the value of regional campuses in multiple communities throughout the greater Nashville area. As of 2019, there are eight locations that comprise one church. Every campus shares the same DNA through a common mission, vision, and message. However, each campus has the flexibility to contextualize ministry to its unique community under the leadership of its own campus pastor.

To learn more about Brentwood Baptist and each of its regional campuses, please visit

BrentwoodBaptist.com.