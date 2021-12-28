Brentwood Baptist to Host Ribbon Cutting for Special Needs Facility

Brentwood Baptist Church will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, January 8, at 10:00 a.m. for The Rowen Glenn Center, an addition to their Special Needs Ministry.

The mission of the Rowen Glenn Center is to enrich the lives of individuals and families

impacted by disability. It provides a safe place to belong through intentional community, equips individuals to find success in their abilities, and cares for families in order to bring honor and glory to the name of Jesus.

Tiffany McCullough, Special Needs Minister, mentioned, “God has been faithful to provide us

the opportunity to serve this incredible population of folks in our church and community. Our continued prayer is for people to know they are valued, seen, and have a place to belong here.”

The building is approximately 15,000 square feet of intentionally designed spaces. From

educational areas and sensory rooms to playgrounds and recreational areas, the facility is

packed with opportunities for multiple levels of engagement. There is a living room for first-time guests and new families to be welcomed, as well as classrooms for training and equipping staff and volunteers.

In addition, respite night events will be offered to parents and caregivers while creating

moments of fun for children with special needs, along with their siblings. Classes and other

recreational activities will help families find safety, support, and success in an environment that values connection, community, and belonging.

“BELL Construction is proud of the beautiful new special needs ministry facility at Brentwood Baptist Church, and we look forward to the expanded capabilities it will provide church staff to care for its members with special needs, along with their parents, caregivers and siblings,” said Sam Hand, member and senior project manager of building operations at BELL Construction, the project’s general contractor. “Our team is humbled that we had the opportunity to bring the church’s vision to life, providing a place for those with special needs and their caretakers to worship and engage in fellowship activities.”

Due to the faithfulness of generous givers, The Rowen Glenn Center has been built debt-free. Along with their vision and financial contribution, the building was named in honor of Pastor Mike Glenn’s 4-year-old granddaughter (Rowen).

Pastor Mike mentioned, “I’m grateful that members of our church saw a need slowly emerge and began to understand a unique calling. And we’ve discovered an entire community of families in need because of the challenges of raising a child with special needs.”

About Brentwood Baptist Church

Brentwood Baptist is a community of believers across Middle Tennessee who engage

the whole person with the whole gospel of Jesus Christ anywhere, anytime, with

anybody.

All eight of its locations share the same DNA through a common mission, vision, and

message. However, each campus has the flexibility to contextualize ministry to its

unique community under the leadership of its own campus pastor.

To learn more about Brentwood Baptist and each of its campuses, please visit

BrentwoodBaptist.com.