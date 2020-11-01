Brentwood Baptist to Break Ground on Special Needs Facility

The Embrace Special Needs Ministry of Brentwood Baptist Church exists to create a safe and secure environment to meet the unique needs of individuals and families impacted by disability. Due to the tremendous amount of growth and need in the community, the church will begin building The Rowen Glenn Center as an addition for its Special Needs Ministry to better serve Middle Tennessee.

Located at 7777 Concord Road, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Sunday, November 1, at 3:00 p.m. All are invited to attend this monumental moment for the community.

Tiffany McCullough, Special Needs Minister, mentioned, “God has been faithful to provide us the opportunity to serve this incredible population of folks in our church and in our Middle Tennessee community. Our continued prayer is that every single individual and family that comes our way will immediately know they are valued, seen, and have a place to belong here.”

The Rowen Glenn Center will be approximately 15,000 square feet of intentionally designed spaces. From educational areas and sensory rooms to playgrounds and recreational areas, the facility will be packed with opportunities for multiple levels of engagement. There will be a hospitality room for guests and families to rest, as well as classrooms for training and equipping staff and volunteers.

Upon completion of the new facility, care and services will be provided throughout the week. There will be respite care and programs for preschoolers through adults. In addition, the ministry hopes to offer classes (i.e. life, job, and social skills development) along with other recreational activities.

Due to the faithfulness of generous givers, The Rowen Glenn Center will be built debt free. The donors recognized the need for expansion in order to better serve the Middle Tennessee community. Along with their vision and financial contribution, they have asked for the building to be named in honor of Pastor Mike Glenn’s 3-year-old granddaughter (Rowen).

Pastor Mike mentioned, “I’m grateful that members of our church saw a need slowly emerge and began to understand a unique calling. And, we’ve discovered an entire community of families in need because of the challenges of raising a child with special needs.”