Brentwood Baptist Shares Their Favorite Activities for April

Spring has finally sprung! It’s time to do away with the winter blues and see what fun events are blossoming across Middle Tennessee. Here are 7 things you and your family can do this April!
- Party at Evans Park!
Carnival-style games, snow cones, popcorn, crafts, music, and face painting will all take place at this community block party! Join the fun on Saturday, April 9, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Evans Park (563 Maury Hill Street, Spring Hill).
- Attend the Musical Performance Saviour
If you enjoy the theater and live orchestras, you won’t want to miss this moving performance! Make sure to catch Saviour: The Story of God’s Passion for His People on Sunday, April 10, at 3:00 or 6:00 p.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church (7777 Concord Road, Brentwood).
- Serve at Plaza Mariachi
Celebrate Dia de Los Ninos (Children’s Day) by playing games, doing crafts, and working on service projects together to benefit our Middle Tennessee community. Stop by anytime between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.on Saturday, April 30, at Plaza Mariachi (3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville).
- Reflect during Holy Week
Take time to pause as a family and experience communion together. Arrive to the come-and-go Maundy Thursday service between noon and 1:00 p.m. or between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at The Church at West Franklin (700 New Highway 96 West, Franklin).
- Hunt for Easter Eggs!
If you’re venturing out towards East Nashville, bring your whole family to a community Easter egg hunt at The Church at Lockeland Springs! Everyone is welcome to join the fun. Make sure your little ones wear appropriate shoes for this outdoor event.
- Watch the Sunrise at Mint Springs Farm
Families can take photos and enjoy the sunrise together at Mint Springs Farm (7730 Nolensville Road, Nolensville). Come out and explore this beautiful wedding venue on Sunday, April 17, and stay for the Easter worship service at 7:00 a.m., hosted by The Church at Nolensville.
- Celebrate on Easter Sunday!
Celebrate Easter with family and friends at Brentwood Baptist Church (7777 Concord Road, Brentwood) on Saturday, April 16, at 5:00 p.m., or Sunday, April 17, at 7:00, 8:30, 10:00, or at 11:30 a.m. Childcare will be provided for children ages birth through four years old at each service, except for 7:00 a.m.This spring is rich with fun, fellowship, and celebration for all that the season has to offer! So, don’t miss out on these great family-friendly opportunities during the month of April. For more information, visit BrentwoodBaptist.com.
