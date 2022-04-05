Brentwood Baptist Shares Their Favorite Activities for April

About Brentwood Baptist Church

Brentwood Baptist is a community of believers across Middle Tennessee who engage the whole person with the whole gospel of Jesus Christ anywhere, anytime, with anybody. All eight of its locations share the same DNA through a common mission, vision, and message. However, each campus has the flexibility to contextualize ministry to its unique community under the leadership of its own campus pastor. To learn more about Brentwood Baptist and each of its campuses, please visit BrentwoodBaptist.com.