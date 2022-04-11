Brentwood Baptist Church Presents 3 Ways to Make Family Memories That Count!

Memories remind us of a certain time or place, and they always evoke a sense of emotion. When it comes to shared experiences with our loved ones, we want to look back on our lives with smiles on our faces. So, here are three ways to make family memories that count.

Prioritize family-time.

From school activities and work plans to travel sports and grocery shopping, our days are quickly filled with everything but quality moments with family. When we prioritize opportunities with loved ones, we reaffirm community, belonging, and love. And time flies, whether you’re having fun or not. So, make those moments count!

Get creative together.

Fun experiences bring us together and create laughter through every changing season. So, get creative! Themed-dinner parties, game nights, and backyard camping provide creative outlets for the whole family to enjoy. Invite your kids to be part of the planning, and let your imaginations go wild!

Start today.

No matter the age and season of life, make memories today! We’re all constantly building a memory bank. Let’s be intentional to fill it with shared experiences that are life-giving.

Looking for a place to start? Come to an outdoor family experience on Saturday, April 16 at Brentwood Baptist Church (7777 Concord Road, Brentwood). Enjoy fun activities, purchase tasty treats from local food trucks, and make lasting memories. An Easter worship service will begin at 5:00 p.m. and the outdoor family experience will follow at 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Brentwood.Church/easter.

About Brentwood Baptist Church

Brentwood Baptist is a community of believers across Middle Tennessee who engage the whole person with the whole gospel of Jesus Christ anywhere, anytime, with anybody.

All eight of its locations share the same DNA through a common mission, vision, and message. However, each campus has the flexibility to contextualize ministry to its unique community under the leadership of its own campus pastor.

To learn more about Brentwood Baptist and each of its campuses, please visit BrentwoodBaptist.com.