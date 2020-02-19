Brentwood Ball Club is launching its first-ever baseball team designed for children with special needs.

Carrie Carter, Brentwood mom of two boys, was inspired to organize the team because her youngest son, who has special needs, often wants to participate in his older brother’s baseball games.

Realizing there are no special needs baseball teams, Carter set out to fill the void. Working with Greg Stover, Program Director for Brentwood Ball Club, they gained approval for the club’s first special needs team.

Carter shared they’ve had interest from the community to volunteer in coaching, assisting players, and making the league free. Now, they need the players!

The first season will be short with five games and one makeup game, in case of rain. The game schedule is April 4, 11 18, 25 and May 2, with May 9 has the makeup game date. The coed team will be ages 4-18.

Interested participants and parents should attend a planning session meeting scheduled for Feb. 23. To get more information, email brentwoodballclub@gmail.com with the subject line “special” or you can contact Carrie Carter at 615-804-5014.