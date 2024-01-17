Brentwood Assistant Police Chief Colvin Selected for Elite FBI National Academy

Jim Colvin, assistant chief of the Brentwood Police Department, was selected to attend the elite FBI National Academy, Session 291, this summer at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia. He is only the third person from the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) to attend the academy, and he will join some of the best police officers from around the world for the 10-week program.

“His attendance will be very beneficial to the Brentwood Police Department,” Richard Hickey, BPD Police Chief and FBI National Academy alumnus, said. “The academy is designed for those in law enforcement who have senior leadership capabilities and potential. This is a great honor and opportunity for Jim.”

The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities. The invitation-only program provides coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science.

Colvin will take undergraduate and/or graduate courses at the FBI Academy campus, but he’ll also be pushed physically during his session. The final test of the academy’s fitness challenge, the Yellow Brick Road, is a grueling 6.1-mile run through a hilly, wooded trail built by the U.S. Marines. Along the way, participants must climb over walls, run through creeks, jump through simulated windows, scale rock faces with ropes, crawl under barbed wire in muddy water, maneuver across a cargo net, and more.

Colvin joined the BPD in December 2004, serving over the last 20 years as a patrol sergeant, a detective, a patrol lieutenant, and a captain over the City’s Patrol Division. In 2022, he was named assistant chief of police. He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Tennessee at Martin and his master’s degree in emergency management from Jacksonville State University