Brentwood Assistant Police Chief Colvin Graduates From FBI Academy

On Sept. 12, Brentwood Assistant Police Chief Jim Colvin graduated from the elite FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The 291st session of the National Academy consisted of 254 men and women from 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.

Colvin was only the third person from the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) to attend the academy, and he joined some of the best police officers from around the world for the 10-week program. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 26 countries, seven military organizations, and seven federal civilian organizations.

Colvin joined the BPD in December 2004, serving over the last 20 years as a patrol sergeant, a detective, a patrol lieutenant, and a captain over the City’s Patrol Division. In 2022, he was named assistant chief of police.

On March 1, 2025, Colvin will become the city’s fifth Chief of Police. He will take over the role from Richard Hickey, a fellow FBI National Academy alumnus, who is retiring on Feb. 25, 2025.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

FBI Director Christopher Wray (pictured with Colvin) delivered remarks at the ceremony. FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits all the National Academy courses offered.

A total of 55,440 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email