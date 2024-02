January 29, 2024 – Don’t miss your opportunity to see Ravenwood High, Sunset Middle, Woodland Middle and Jordan Elementary choir students join forces onstage.

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, the Ravenwood High choir will host its performance, This Pretty Planet. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church.

There is no cost to attend, but donations are accepted. Brentwood Baptist is located at 7777 Concord Road in Brentwood.

Source: WCS InFocus

