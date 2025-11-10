Brentwood Announces Lineup Of Holiday Events For December

A few Halloween decorations remain in local yards, but residents are already replacing cobwebs and orange lights with inflatable candy canes and flashing green and red bulbs. The holiday season has arrived, and this December, the City of Brentwood will again add to the winter’s festive mood by hosting several popular events.

If you want to get the most out of the 2025 holiday season, make sure you mark these city events on your calendar.

Merry and Bright – 3:45-6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 1, John P. Holt Brentwood Library

The Brentwood City Commission will kick off the holiday season with Merry and Bright, featuring the annual tree lighting ceremony. This popular event includes:

Hot Chocolate: The Friends of the Brentwood Library will have free hot chocolate inside the library.

Two Polar Express Storytimes: At 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., the library will host readings of “The Polar Express.” Tickets are limited and can be picked up beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, in the Children’s Department.

The Tree Lighting: The annual tree lighting is at 5:30 p.m. on the library’s front lawn. The Brentwood Academy Singers will perform during the tree-lighting ceremony.

Morning With Santa – 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, John P. Holt Brentwood Library

On the first Saturday in December, Santa Claus will make a special visit to the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. Local children are encouraged to meet St. Nick, have their photo taken, and give him their Christmas wish list. The library will also host magic shows at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Passes are needed for this free event, and they’re available beginning at 2 p.m., Nov. 9, at the Children’s Service Desk.

Neighborhood Luminaries

On Saturday, Dec. 13, neighborhoods throughout Brentwood are encouraged to display luminaries from dusk until 9 p.m. The City sets the date for this event every year, but each Homeowners Association plans the details. As a safety precaution, glow sticks or flameless candles are preferred.

In the event of rain or inclement weather, the luminary date will be the second Sunday of December. Each neighborhood, usually through its Homeowners Association, makes the final decision on luminary postponement.

Ravenswood Mansion at Christmas

The Ravenswood Mansion, located on 1825 Wilson Pike, will be lit up for the holidays starting the first week of December. Consider using this City-owned venue for a small holiday gathering or the perfect spot for outdoor photos. For more information, visit www.ravenswoodmansion.com or email Kesha Gooding at [email protected].

