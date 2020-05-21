



Summers in Brentwood have always included Sunday night concerts at Crockett Park,

however the 2020 Summer Concert Series, including the July 4th concert and fireworks,

will be canceled due to the current COVID-19 environment and social distancing

requirements.

There are more than 2,000 attendees at a regular Sunday night concert and

close to 10,000 at the Brentwood July 4th, Red, White and Boom event. According

to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, large gatherings, of more than 250

people, offer more opportunities for person-to-person contact and therefore pose

greater risk of COVID-19 transmission. Mayor Rhea Little, who has attended summer

concerts at Crockett Park for more than 20 years, said it is disappointing to have to

cancel, but supports the need in stopping the spread of this contagious disease.

“Citizens have long enjoyed the summer concerts, but the reality is this is something the

City cannot safely move forward with this year,” Mayor Little added.

During a discussion at the May 21, 2020 City Commission informational meeting, leaders

discussed the pros and cons of canceling or continuing the traditional July 4th event

which includes a concert and fireworks. While the latest guidance from Tennessee

Governor Bill Lee provides that small events at performing arts and concert venues,

theaters, and auditoriums are acceptable, the guidelines refer to private, ticketed events

where crowd limits could be enforced. Commissioner Anne Dunn said, “with the multiple

entrances to Crockett Park via car, foot, and on bike, crowd limitations are not possible

for our July 4th event. It is unfortunate, but it is the wisest decision for the information we

have now.”

This summer would have marked the 32nd year for the annual concert series.

While this year’s traditional event will be canceled, City Staff will discuss possible

alternate ways that you and your family can still celebrate our nation’s Independence.

The City of Brentwood wants to thank its sponsors, bands, the local business community, residents, and City staff who make the summer concerts a success year after year.



