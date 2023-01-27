Brentwood Academy Taps Arkansas Football Coach to Lead the Eagles

Brentwood Academy has named Jacob Gill as the fifth head football coach in BA’s 54-year history. Coach Gill will lead the Eagles after the departure of Cody White, who is returning to Texas after 12 years in the position.

Gill currently serves as Secondary Principal, Assistant Athletic Director, Assistant Head Coach, and Defensive Coordinator at Northwest Arkansas’s Shiloh Christian School. During his time with Shiloh Football, Coach Gill has been a part of five conference championships, five State Semi-Finals appearances, four consecutive State Championship game appearances, and led the Saints to the 2020 4A Arkansas State Championship.

“This is a great day for our Brentwood Academy family and athletic programs,” says incoming Athletic Director and Dean of Community Engagement Jason Mathews. Gill is a highly regarded man of integrity who has coached and worked with strong football programs. Jacob is excited to invest in and mentor our student-athletes and engage with parents in unique ways. He brings an exciting energy and contagious enthusiasm to the BA football program.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the BA family and the rich history and tradition of this special school. I’m grateful for these past six years at Shiloh Christian School and for the leadership team there who allowed me to learn, grow, and be in a position for an opportunity like this. I’m excited for the journey the Lord has ahead for my family and me, and to take on new challenges at BA,” shares Gill.

Gill and his wife Kala have three sons and plan to be on campus late next week to meet the team.