Brentwood Academy Names New Athletic Director

By
Donna Vissman
-
Jason Mathews
photo courtesy of Brentwood Academy

Current Brentwood Academy Admission Director and Dean of Community Engagement Jason Mathews will assume the role of Athletic Director overseeing all athletic operations for both the middle and upper school. Mathews will continue his role in Community Engagement along with his new responsibilities and will remain as Admission Director through the end of the school year.

The NFL alum (Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Oilers/Titans) held coaching and leadership positions at two other Middle Tennessee private schools before coming to BA in 2009. Jason served as offensive line coach of the varsity Brentwood Academy Eagles and has coached both middle school basketball and football.

Mathews shares, “I am beyond excited to step into this position as Brentwood Academy’s Athletic Director. Athletics has played such an important part of my life and I am honored to follow in a long line of impactful athletic directors at BA. I look forward to continuing their legacy while growing young men and women into followers of Christ.”

Along with school headmaster Curt Masters, Jason will partner with the search committee in the hiring of Brentwood Academy’s next head football coach, a position open after the departure of current head coach Cody White, who is returning to Texas to be near family. A search for a replacement for Mathews in the Admission role is underway.

“We are grateful for Jason Mathews’ years of commitment to the mission and ministry of BA through his roles as Admission Director and Community Engagement, and we are privileged for the opportunity to take advantage of his experience and expertise. Jason is an asset in many ways to Brentwood Academy, and we look forward to seeing the impact of his leadership in our athletic department,” says Curt Masters, Headmaster.

Donna Vissman
