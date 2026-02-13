Brentwood Academy Names New Associate Head of School

Brentwood Academy is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Jenny Cretin as

Associate Head of School. Mrs. Cretin will continue to serve as Middle School Director while assuming this expanded leadership role. The school will launch a search for a new Middle School Director in the fall of 2026, and Mrs. Cretin will remain in her current position until a successor is appointed to ensure a smooth and thoughtful transition.

In her new role, Mrs. Cretin will provide leadership across key academic areas, including middle and upper school academics. Her responsibilities will encompass academic initiatives, course offerings, academic support services, and school counseling services. She will also oversee academic technology initiatives, including the launch of Brentwood Academy’s 1:1 technology program in 2027, and will lead efforts related to dual enrollment while exploring future Advanced Placement offerings and additional elective opportunities.

Head of School Dr. John Patterson shared, “Mrs. Cretin’s experience, vision, and deep commitment to our students uniquely position her to lead and guide our strategic academic initiatives. She has been a trusted leader within our community, and we

are grateful for her continued service and excited about the impact she will have on Brentwood Academy students in this expanded role.”

Mrs. Cretin added, “Brentwood Academy has been a central part of my life for 17 years, both as an educator and as a parent. I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and honored to continue serving the Brentwood Academy community and its

Christ-centered mission.”

Mrs. Cretin and her husband, Stephen, have been married for 30 years. They are proud parents of their son and Brentwood Academy alum, Jacob ’15, who is married to Maddy. Other administrative promotions include Dr. Kristin Phillips as Director of Curriculum and Faculty Development and Chad LeGate as Director of Operations.

