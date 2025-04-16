Brentwood Academy Holds Special Ceremony for School’s First Chapel

The Brentwood Academy community gathered for a special ceremony to mark the completion and dedication of the school’s first chapel. The chapel was named in honor of current Head of School Curt Masters and his wife, Cindy, who have faithfully served the

school for 25 years. The chapel will be a lasting tribute to their unwavering dedication and commitment to Christ.

The ceremony, attended by students, faculty, alumni, and community members, occurred outside the new chapel and marked a time of reflection, gratitude, and prayer. In addition to student-led scripture reading, Chairman of the Board and BA alum Buddy Bacon expressed admiration for the Masters’ faithfulness, leadership, and vision.

“In naming this chapel in Curt and Cindy’s honor, we acknowledge the profound

influence of their faith and leadership as a couple. Curt and Cindy’s love for the Lord is woven in the fabric of who we are as a school – a school where students are challenged to grow academically, athletically, and spiritually, into all God created them to be,” shared Bacon. The enclosed glass-and-wood chapel was constructed by TW Frierson and designed by Earl Swensson Associates (ESa). The cross adorning the outside of the chapel was built from barn wood taken from the original home on the property owned by Ms. Maggie Speight, who sold the land for the school to be built and lived next door for more than 40 years.

As part of the school’s Forward in Faith initiative, the project was fully funded by the generosity of the Brentwood Academy community. Last month, students, faculty, and parents gathered to write scripture on the floors of the chapel before construction was completed. The chapel will open this spring as a tangible expression of the school’s commitment to Christ and serve as a set-apart space to worship, learn, and strengthen relationships.

A reception was held following the ceremony inside the chapel, where guests enjoyed fellowship and light refreshments, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the school’s history. Curt Masters will retire in June, marking 25 years of service at Brentwood Academy. Earlier this year, Dr. John Patterson was named as the incoming Head of School.

