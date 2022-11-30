Brentwood Academy Head Football Coach Announces Departure

Head football coach and athletic director Cody White announced today he will leave Brentwood Academy after 11 years in the position. White and his wife plan to return to their home state of Texas to be near family and near where two of his daughters live.

After sharing the news with his players and their parents, White shared the following with the Brentwood Academy community, “Brentwood Academy has been one of the great blessings to the White family for the past eleven years. Seeing our daughters influenced by Christ through this community is a gift we cannot repay, as it will carry them throughout their lives. The opportunity to coach in a school with an incredible football and athletic tradition created and formed by Coach Flatt, his coaches, and student-athletes has been an honor and a privilege.”

During his tenure as head football coach, Coach White recorded 103 wins and led the Eagles to four consecutive state championships. White was recognized as Tennessee High School Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2018 and as the Tennessee High School Coach of the Year by the NFL in 2017. Three of Coach White’s former players are currently in the NFL. White will remain in his position as Athletic Director at Brentwood Academy until the end of the school year.

“We are thankful to Coach White for his passion for Brentwood Academy athletics, the mission of the school, and his impact on hundreds of young student-athletes during the past eleven years,” says Headmaster Curt Masters.