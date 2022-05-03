Brentwood Academy Names Andy Blackston New Head Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach

Blackston has served as the boys’ head basketball coach for the past 16 years at Madison Academy in Huntsville, Alabama. During that time Coach, Blackston’s team reached the 3A Final Four eleven times and secured five 3A State Championships. He has received multiple coaches of the year honors from both the Alabama Sports Writer’s Association as well as the National Federation of High Schools. Under his leadership, 18 students who played for Blackston have advanced to play collegiate basketball at all levels.

From Brentwood Academy Athletic Director Cody White: “Andy’s accomplishments as a coach are exemplary. We are honored to add the leadership and experience of this highly admired man to our Brentwood Academy coaching staff and boys’ basketball team. Andy and his family are a great fit for our school’s mission, and we look forward to seeing him add to our rich basketball heritage at Brentwood Academy.”

Originally from Clarksville, Tennessee, Blackston played basketball at Lipscomb University (1993 – 1998) for the legendary Don Meyer before holding head coaching jobs at both Austin Peay State University and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

In addition to his role as head coach, Blackston currently serves as Madison Academy’s Spiritual Life Director and as a Bible teacher. At Brentwood Academy, Blackston will teach middle school geography in addition to his coaching duties. Brentwood Academy is excited to welcome Andy, his wife Stacy, son Drew, who will be playing basketball for Trevecca Nazarene University as a freshman in the fall, and daughter Reece, a rising sophomore who will be attending Brentwood Academy.

“I am very honored to have the opportunity to connect with the mission of BA to nurture and challenge students to the glory of God. The BA boys’ basketball program has a tradition of excellence in winning state championships and giving young men and women opportunities to pursue playing at the next level. I look forward to getting to work soon and meeting the players, parents, and staff that make BA one of the premier schools in the south,” says Andy Blackston.