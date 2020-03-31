Brentwood Academy Graduate Returns in Multi-Faceted Role

Brentwood Academy graduate Karen Schwartz Sutton ‘90 is returning to her alma mater as Assistant Athletic Director, Head Volleyball Coach, and Development Officer. During her 23 years at Harpeth Hall, Mrs. Sutton held positions as English Teacher, Director of Athletics, Varsity Coach (volleyball & basketball). During her time at Harpeth Hall, she was instrumental in the planning and design of numerous facility improvements. She has received many accolades including 5-time Coach of the Year and the TSSAA’s Distinguished Service Recognition award. Karen earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Kentucky and attended graduate school at Belmont University.

During her time as a student at Brentwood Academy, Sutton contributed as a student-athlete in volleyball, basketball, softball, and track and field. Mrs. Sutton shared, “I am so excited to join the Brentwood Academy community and for this amazing opportunity to serve in a leadership role at my alma mater. Brentwood Academy played a critical role in my growth during my formative years. I look forward to returning to this special place and contributing to the school and helping to further its mission.”

“Mrs. Sutton brings a wealth of experience to succeed Alyssa Hall as Assistant Athletic Director and Head Volleyball coach, but she also brings experience building meaningful connections in support of her school’s mission. We are excited to welcome Mrs. Sutton to her roles in the athletic arena as well as to this new development position,” says Curt Masters, Headmaster.

Current Assistant Athletic Director Alyssa Hall will expand her role as a full-time certified school counselor. Mrs. Hall holds a Master of Science degree in School and Clinical Counseling and an Educational Specialist degree in Professional Counseling from Harding University. In stepping away from her athletic duties, Mrs. Hall will be able to focus solely on the emotional and social health of Brentwood Academy students.

“Mrs. Hall’s passion for building a network of support for students, communicating hopefulness and encouragement, and engaging students personally makes her an incredible resource for the Brentwood Academy community.” Curt Masters, Headmaster

