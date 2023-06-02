Brentwood Academy Celebrates 51st Commencement

One hundred and twenty-two members of Brentwood Academy’s senior class received their diplomas on Sunday evening, May 28, at Brentwood Baptist Church, marking the school’s 51st commencement program.

Headmaster Curt Masters and Board of Trustees Chair and Brentwood Academy Alumnus Buddy Bacon ’82 presented the diplomas with peer-selected class member Mason Peden and faculty member and alumnus Matt Brown ‘97 delivering commencement addresses.

Rachel Thornton was named this year’s Paul Compton Valedictorian and will attend Baylor University. Lauren White, who has accepted an appointment to the United States Naval Academy, is this year’s recipient of the Nancy Brasher Salutatorian Award. These top scholar awards are named in honor of the service and dedication of long-time middle and upper school directors Paul Compton and Nancy Brasher, who each served Brentwood Academy for multiple decades.

The graduates are headed to 53 different colleges and universities in 23 states throughout the country. The students were awarded more than 10 million dollars in academic, leadership, and athletic scholarships, not including the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

Brentwood Academy Headmaster Curt Masters shares, “It is a privilege to celebrate Brentwood Academy’s Class of 2023 and their many accomplishments as they prepare to take this next step in the journey God has before them. The way they have led their peers and cared for younger students, along with their commitment to live out their faith in Christ will leave a lasting impact on BA.”

Each year during commencement ceremonies, Brentwood Academy recognizes four students and one faculty member who represent the mission and ministry of the school in the areas of academics, spiritual life, athletics, and service. Dr. Tom Cox, Ed.D. was honored with the Clyde E. Swift Faculty Award. Alec Rasmussen was chosen by the faculty to receive the Andy Anderson Service Award for his contributions to spiritual life at the school. Trinity Fields and Casen Calmus were honored with the Carlton Flatt Female and Male Athlete awards, and Davis Greene was recognized with the William B. Brown, Jr. Founder’s Award for having best lived out the mission of the school.