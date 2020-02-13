Sparkle, shine, and rock and roll took center stage at Brentwood Academy’s gala to honor 50 years of the school’s existence. More than 400 party-goers, from each decade of the school’s existence, attended the festive evening held in the Franklin Factory’s Liberty Hall. The crowd included alumni, current and former parents, faculty, staff, trustees, prospective parents, and community members.

The silent auction was a big hit with more than 170 items including behind the scenes experiences, beach homes, concert tickets with meet and greets, and numerous signed athletic jerseys donated by former students now in the pros, including Darius Garland ’17 (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Dawson Knox ’15 (Buffalo Bills). Approximately $70,000 was raised to help fund the Brentwood Academy Parents Association’s teacher/coach wish list. This money will help fund emerging technology and other creative tools to help teachers stay on the forefront of advancements in education.

1 of 6

Attendees dined on brisket and turkey from a carving station, a pasta bar, salads, various desserts, all provided by Bacon and Caviar, while enjoying the sights and sounds of “Holly and the Rockets,” an eight-piece band including three BA faculty members, Holly Shepherd (lead vocal and Fine Arts teacher), Matt Nygren (brass and BA Band Director) and Jeffrey Scott Wills (woodwinds and band instructor).

Brentwood Academy was founded in 1969, as a co-educational, independent, college preparatory school dedicated to nurturing and challenging each whole person- body, mind, and spirit- to the glory of God. The official charter for BA was signed on November 20, 1969, and on September 8, 1970, 110 students in grades, seven through ten arrived for the first day of classes.

BA founder, Bill Brown led the school from 1969 until Curt Masters became headmaster in the spring of 2000.

“What a privilege to celebrate lasting relationships formed at Brentwood Academy at this special event, representing the first generation of students, founding faculty, all the way through to today, with current parents and recent alumni. We are deeply grateful for God’s provision for the past 50 years and to all who have invested in our school. We look forward to the next 50!” -Curt Masters, Brentwood Academy Headmaster.