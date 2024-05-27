Brentwood Academy Celebrates 116 Graduates

Brentwood Academy celebrated the graduation of 116 members of Brentwood Academy’s senior class who received their diplomas on Saturday morning, May 25, at Brentwood Baptist Church.

Marking the school’s 52nd commencement program, Headmaster Curt Masters and Board of Trustees Chair and Brentwood Academy Alumnus Buddy Bacon ’82 presented the diplomas with peer-selected class member Luke Gardner and faculty member and alumnus Lyle Husband ‘93 delivering commencement addresses.

Lucas Watkins was named this year’s Paul Compton Valedictorian and will attend Vanderbilt University. Emily Melton, who will also attend Vanderbilt University, is this year’s recipient of the Nancy Brasher Salutatorian Award. These top scholar awards are named in honor of the service and dedication of long-time middle and upper school directors Nancy Brasher and Paul Compton, who each served Brentwood Academy for multiple decades.

The graduates are headed to 52 different colleges and universities in 23 states nationwide. The students were awarded more than 10 million dollars in academic, leadership, and athletic scholarships, not including the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

Brentwood Academy Headmaster Curt Masters shares, “The Class of 2024 has distinguished themselves in many ways during their time at Brentwood Academy. Their academic accomplishments, leadership skills, and commitment to service have prepared them to succeed and to make meaningful contributions to their communities and circles of influence. We are excited to see each of them use their God-given talents in their future endeavors.”

Each year, during commencement ceremonies, Brentwood Academy recognizes four students and one faculty member who represent the school’s mission and ministry in academics, spiritual life, athletics, and service. Dana Atkins was honored with the Clyde E. Swift Faculty Award. Bailey Elliott was chosen by the faculty to receive the Andy Anderson Service Award for her contributions to spiritual life at the school. Anna Smith and Tyler Tanner were honored with the Carlton Flatt Female and Male Athlete awards, and Luke Raab was recognized with the William B. Brown, Jr. Founder’s Award for having best lived out the mission of the school.

